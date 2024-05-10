Ranil Wickremesinghe & Basil Rajapaksa continue political future talks

Posted by Editor on May 10, 2024 - 11:28 am

President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Founder of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Basil Rajapaksa met for their sixth round of talks on Thursday evening (May 09), discussing future political affairs.

The SLPP stated that details of the meeting would be disclosed to the media on Friday (May 10).

Concurrently, the SLPP Presidential Election Operation Center is set to be inaugurated on Friday (May 10) in Battaramulla, with offices in each constituency.

The party has prepared an extensive campaign mechanism for the upcoming Presidential Election.