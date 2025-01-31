N.B.M. Ranatunga Resigns as NHDA Chairman
The Chairman of the National Housing Development Authority (NHDA), N.B.M. Ranatunga, has resigned.
His office confirmed that he has submitted his resignation letter to the relevant minister.
Ranatunga was appointed to the position on October 10, 2024.
Accordingly, he served in the role for only about three months and has also written a lengthy letter explaining the reasons for his resignation.
With his resignation, he became the third person to step down from a chairman position under the current government.
Meanwhile, it was reported on January 29, 2025, that the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB), Ramal Siriwardena, has also resigned from his position.
Additionally, on December 24, 2024, Dr. Senesh Dissanaike Bandara, who was appointed as the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC), also resigned.
Related Articles:
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Skyrocketing prices make cars unaffordable in Sri Lanka despite lifting vehicle import ban February 1, 2025
- Two dead, 35 injured in Habarana bus-van collision February 1, 2025
- Four injured as Presidential Secretariat defender crashes in Thalawa February 1, 2025
- Sri Lanka lifts vehicle import ban effective February 1, 2025 January 31, 2025
- Chinthaka Darshana Hewapathirana Resigns as NYSC Chairman January 31, 2025
Well done Sir,
Pursue your career instead of bowing down to JVP Trade Unions.