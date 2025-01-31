N.B.M. Ranatunga Resigns as NHDA Chairman

Posted by Editor on January 31, 2025 - 11:20 am

The Chairman of the National Housing Development Authority (NHDA), N.B.M. Ranatunga, has resigned.

His office confirmed that he has submitted his resignation letter to the relevant minister.

Ranatunga was appointed to the position on October 10, 2024.

Accordingly, he served in the role for only about three months and has also written a lengthy letter explaining the reasons for his resignation.

With his resignation, he became the third person to step down from a chairman position under the current government.

Meanwhile, it was reported on January 29, 2025, that the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB), Ramal Siriwardena, has also resigned from his position.

Additionally, on December 24, 2024, Dr. Senesh Dissanaike Bandara, who was appointed as the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC), also resigned.

