Nalaka Godahewa acquitted and released from fund misappropriation case

Former State Minister Nalaka Godahewa and two others, the accused in a case filed against the alleged misappropriation of state funds were acquitted and released by the Colombo High Court today (January 26).

The Attorney General had filed indictments against former State Minister Nalaka Godahewa and two others, in connection with their alleged involvement in conspiring to misappropriate Rs. 5 million of funds belonging to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The other two accused in the case are former SEC Deputy Director General Dhammika Perera and Sports Director of ‘Tharunyata Hetak’ organisation Ronnie Ibrahim.

Following a lengthy trial, Colombo High Court Judge Amal Ranaraja ordered the acquittal and release of the three accused from the case.