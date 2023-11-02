Namal Rajapaksa acquitted and released from Gowers Corp money laundering case

Posted by Editor on November 2, 2023 - 12:40 pm

The Colombo High Court today (November 02) acquitted Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa and five others from the money laundering case involving Gowers Corporate Services (Pvt) Limited.

The relevant order was issued by Colombo High Court Judge Navaratne Marasinghe this morning pursuant to a request by defence to acquit them from the charges, on the basis that the prosecution evidence has failed to establish the commission of the offences against the accused in the indictment.

The Attorney General had filed indictments against six accused for their alleged involvement in laundering money amounting to Rs. 30 million through Gowers Corporate Services (Pvt) Limited.