Namal Rajapaksa to be named SLPP candidate after Dhammika Perera drops out

Posted by Editor on August 7, 2024 - 8:38 am

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Dhammika Perera has announced that he will not run for president.

He informed the party’s General Secretary, Sagara Kariyawasam, of his decision in a letter on Tuesday (August 6).

Sources say that today (August 7), the SLPP will name MP Namal Rajapaksa, the party’s National Organizer, as their presidential candidate.

Basil Rajapaksa, the founder of the SLPP, confirmed this news to a local newspaper.