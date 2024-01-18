Namal says Ranil Wickremesinghe among Presidential Candidates of SLPP

Posted by Editor on January 18, 2024 - 12:27 pm

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Namal Rajapaksa stated yesterday (January 17) that President Ranil Wickremesinghe is among potential presidential candidates in their party.

Speaking to reporters after an event, MP Namal Rajapaksa mentioned that the President was anyway installed by the SLPP, “Anyway, the President is already with us. He is among the potential presidential candidates.”

The Presidential election in Sri Lanka is anticipated to take place by September 2024.