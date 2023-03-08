National Fuel Pass Quota to be topped up every Tuesday midnight

The weekly top-up day of The National Fuel Pass (NFP) quota will be changed to Tuesdays instead of Sundays effective from today (March 08), Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said today.

Minister said all accounts had been topped up by this morning (March 08).

Earlier, the National Fuel Pass was topped up weekly, at midnight every Sunday.

The changes were made to reduce the cost of distribution by operating Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) and Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals Limited (CPSTL) on weekends.

However, the weekly fuel quota will remain unchanged, he said.