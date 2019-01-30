All-rounder Thisara Perera has urged Sri Lanka Cricket to intervene in matters concerning the national players after describing the team as “a laughing stock to the whole country” because of the exchanges unfolding on social media.

Following several heated exchanges on social media, Thisara Perera had previously raised concerns with the Sport Minister and now has addressed a letter to SLC CEO Ashley De Silva.

While raising questions about the One Day International team’s leadership, Thisara Perera has urged all stakeholders to focus on the upcoming World Cup.

He has said, “We are at the verge of the World Cup.”

“Our focus and attention should be on performing well at it instead of bickering over social media on pointless issues.”

“This team is in dire need of steady leadership and guidance.”

“These issues need rectifying ahead of the World Cup.”

Perera also requested SLC to intervene and help the team to overcome the difference and move forward with a renewed confidence and sense of unity.

Meanwhile, when inquired by NewsRadio, CEO Ashley De Silva said that he has received the letter and noted the on-going matter will be taken up for discussion tomorrow, during a stakeholder meeting.

Lasith Malinga was made captain of the limited-overs teams by the new selection committee, ahead of Sri Lanka’s ODI series in New Zealand.

Thisara had been limited-overs captain in late 2017, after agreeing to lead the side in Sri Lanka’s first tour of Pakistan since the 2009 terror attack.

Sri Lanka is due to leave for England in May this year to participate in the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

