The Colombo Magistrates Court has granted approval to the Keselwatte Police to detain and question National Thowheed Jamath Colombo district organizer Mohammad Farook Mohammad Fawaz, for 72 hours in connection to terrorist activities.

The magistrate ordered the police to present the suspect before Court once against after the 72 hours had lapsed, the case is set to be taken up once again on the 2nd of May.

The suspect was arrested based on a tip-off yesterday(April 29) and at the time of his arrest, he was in possession of 67 stickers which could be used to promote NTJ. The investigators noted the court that he was using the stickers to promote the Islamic extremist group.

Police also informed Court that videos and photographs of the Easter Sunday attacks were found stored in the mobile device belonging to the suspect.