The website www.covid19.gov.lk was launched by Chief of Defense Staff, Army Commander Shavendra Silva on Monday at the National Operational Center for Prevention of COVID-19.

This National Website for COVID-19 response is administrated by the Information Technology Agency for Sri Lanka (ICTA).

This website is launched with the objective of providing information to the public that is accredited by the Government of Sri Lanka and data received from the Presidential Secretariat, Health Promotion Bureau, National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID -19 Outbreak, Department of Government Information, Ministry of Defence and Sri Lanka Army will be fed to the web portal.

This is designed to make it possible for people to get accurate information with the latest updates locally and globally and will be an information hub to find all the information, inventions and activities related to the prevention of COVID-19 outbreak, the Government Information Department said.

In addition, the said web portal is not limited to health related statistics and it also contains information related to economy, imports and exports, tourism, transport, expats, essential items distribution, social welfare, law & order, defence and education that citizens might find useful during this pandemic.

(Source: Ada Derana)