Navy sets up intermediate COVID-19 care centre in Boossa

An Intermediate Care Centre for COVID-19 has been established at the Boossa Navy Camp in Galle.

The treatment centre includes 12 wards and 162 beds to treat patients.

Considering the need of the hour, the Navy has turned a four-storied building used for recruit training at the Boossa naval base, to an intermediate coronavirus care centre.

The Centre also consists of a High Dependency Unit with 12 beds.

Further, the Navy has attached a medical staff including 02 doctors for this dedicated care centre, which began admitting COVID-19 patients from Tuesday.