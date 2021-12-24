Nearly 3,000 chickens killed in poultry farm fire caused by gas leak

A poultry farm located at the Pallegama area in Pannala has been gutted in a fire killing more than 3000 chickens that erupted at around 3:00 am today (December 24).

The poultry farm, which belongs to a businessman from Negombo area, stretches over 17 acres and is equipped with seven pens with capacity for 35,000 chickens.

According to reports, three gas cylinders are being used for brooding temperatures for poultry flocks at the farm.

One of these cylinders exploded on today morning and the inferno killed 3000 chickens.

The farm building was destroyed as well.

The fire brigade of the Negombo Urban Council and the Police have doused the fire in a joint effort.

The damage caused by the fire is yet to be estimated.

Pannala Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.