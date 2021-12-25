Four Police Officers killed in a shooting inside Thirukkovil Police station

Four police officers were killed in a shooting at the Thirukkovil police station carried out by a police sergeant attached to the police station at around 10:00 PM last night (December 24).

An OIC and a police officer of the Thirukkovil Police Station who were injured in the shooting have been admitted to the Ashraff Memorial Hospital in Kalmunai.

Another injured in the incident was admitted to the Akkaraipattu Base Hospital.

However, a police officer who had been admitted to the Ashraff Memorial Hospital in Kalmunai with critical injuries following the shooting has succumbed to injuries in hospital.

This brings the death toll from the shooting incident to four.

Meanwhile, the police sergeant who opened fire surrendered to the Athimale police station, about 80 km from the Thirukkovil police station, along with two T-56 assault rifles and 18 rounds of ammunition used in the shooting.

The motive for the shooting has not yet been revealed.