Necessary arrangements will be made to make all debt payments – CBSL Governor

Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka Ajith Nivard Cabraal says Sri Lanka will diligently honour its debts, and will make arrangements to make all payments.

Speaking at a media briefing at the Government Information Department this morning the Governor said Sri Lanka will remain stable in debt repayment.

Meanwhile, the Governor said all non-essential goods are being imported apart from a select number of items such as vehicles and strategic manufactures.

He said he wonders if individuals who are asking Sri Lanka to default on payments, are realising that in a couple of months the necessary inflows will be generated.

The Governor said claims of Sri Lanka heading towards bankruptcy have been prevalent since 2020, adding that both local and international groups are unfortunately not held accountable over such claims.

Cabraal said allegations were levelled in 2020 that Sri Lanka will fail and that debt repayment will not be followed through.

He charged the same groups of carrying forward such statements to 2021 as well including charges of a lack of foreign reserves that would lead to the country crashing.

Governor Cabraal said the government very openly stated that Sri Lanka has USD 3 billion and that the debt will be repaid in 2022, countering all such allegations.

(Source: News Radio)