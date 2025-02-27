Netherlands expresses interest in port investments in Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on February 27, 2025 - 6:51 pm

The Netherlands has expressed interest in investing in Sri Lanka’s port sector, according to the Dutch Ambassador to Sri Lanka, H.E. Bonnie Horbach.

The announcement came during a meeting between Ambassador Horbach and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo today (February 27).

The discussions focused on strengthening the longstanding ties between Sri Lanka and the Netherlands and exploring potential Dutch support for tourism, port development, and investment in Sri Lanka.

During the meeting, both parties agreed to collaborate on conserving culturally and historically significant sites, supporting research activities at the University of Colombo, and offering educational and training programs for Sri Lankans.

President Dissanayake also sought Dutch assistance in tourism, port operations, and investment. In response, Ambassador Horbach acknowledged the key points in the President’s recent budget proposals and discussed possible Dutch support to enhance the “Clean Sri Lanka” program.

Senior Additional Secretary to the President Roshan Gamage, Deputy Ambassador of the Netherlands Iwan Rutjens, and Policy Officer for Political Affairs at the Dutch Embassy Namal Perera also participated in the meeting.