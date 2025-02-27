Sri Lanka spent Rs. 4.6 Billion on presidential foreign trips in 15 years

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya disclosed the total expenditure on foreign trips undertaken by former Presidents of Sri Lanka over the past 15 years.

Prime Minister Dr. Amarasuriya made this disclosure during today’s (February 27) parliamentary session.

The detailed breakdown highlights the financial costs incurred by the state for presidential travels across different administrations.

According to the Prime Minister, the expenditures for each former President are as follows:

Mahinda Rajapaksa (2010–2014): Rs. 3,572 million

(2010–2014): Rs. 3,572 million Maithripala Sirisena (2015–2019): Rs. 384 million

(2015–2019): Rs. 384 million Gotabaya Rajapaksa (2020–2022): Rs. 126 million

(2020–2022): Rs. 126 million Ranil Wickremesinghe (2023–2024): Rs. 533 million

(2023–2024): Rs. 533 million Anura Kumara Dissanayake (September 2024–February 2025): Rs. 1.8 million

The Prime Minister emphasized that the highest expenditure during the 2010–2025 period was recorded in 2013, when President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s foreign trips cost the state a staggering Rs. 1,144 million.