Nethmi Ahinsa returns to Sri Lanka with the bronze medal

Nethmi Ahinsa Fernando Poruthotage who won a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham has arrived in Sri Lanka.

She defeated Australia’s Irene Symeonidis to win the bronze medal in the Women’s Freestyle 57kg wrestling event.

After the win, 18-year-old Nethmi Ahinsa Fernando Poruthotage became the youngest Sri Lankan medalist at the Commonwealth Games.

She arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) at around 3:50 AM in a flight from Abu Dhabi.

She was received by officials of the Ministry of Sports, Wrestling Federation members and her family.

Meanwhile, curtains will come down on the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, England today (August 08).