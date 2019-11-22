Fifteen Cabinet ministers to be sworn in this morning to serve in the government for an interim period till the general election is conducted, following the dissolution of parliament after March 1 next year.

The MPs have been requested to be present at the Presidential Secretariat at 8.00 in the morning today.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa informed the leaders of the parties in the new government yesterday morning that this would be only an interim arrangement.

He said the proper Cabinet would be formed after the snap general election to be conducted early next year.

Also, he said there was no criterion that the ministers who held portfolios in the interim Cabinet would get the same after the general elections.

In the appointment of the new Cabinet, the party leaders will be given preference. Besides, three slots will be reserved for those from the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Kelum Bandara)