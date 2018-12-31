As 2019 dawns with new hopes and goals, it is my pleasure to wish all Sri Lankan’s a happy and prosperous new year.

It was a victory for all of us to ensure sovereignty of the people’s rule in the country. I am thankful to everyone who worked hard to preserve democracy, setting differences aside.

The New Year will be challenging for Sri Lanka. Nevertheless, we are committed to making a better society for our future generations.

Ranil Wickremesinghe

Prime Minister of Sri Lanka

I wish all Sri Lankans a new year full of new hope and optimism. With the dawn of 2019, it is my fervernt hope that all Sri Lankans will be able to lay aside differences based on religion and ethnicity and unite to protect our motherland from enemy forces.

May all your expectations be fulfilled and all your endeavours succeed in the new year.

Mahinda Rajapaksa

Former President and Leader of the Opposition