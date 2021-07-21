No-Confidence Motion against Gammanpila ‘foolish move’ – Anura

Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake, yesterday (20), said the SJB’s decision to move a No-Confidence Motion against Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila was a politically ‘foolish one’ and a Media stunt.

Participating in the NCM debate in Parliament, Dissanayake said the SJB’s move would further strengthen the Government. “This is not politics. This is just a Media stunt. If those who moved this Motion had a slight idea about politics, they would not have presented this NCM. Why am I saying this? Gammanpila represents one faction of this government.

There are some other factions who are not pleased with them either politically or personally. We saw that ministers like Dayasiri Jayasekara and Vasudeva Nanayakkara openly spoke about that. We can understand their hints. Now what did the SJB do? They brought an NCM in that backdrop. Now, those who had started to speak about political conflicts in the Government will become silent.

The SJB by moving this motion made them silent. That is why we say that this is a politically foolish move. This is not politics. This is only a Media stunt,” he said.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Gagani Weerakoon and Methmalie Dissanayake)