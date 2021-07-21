Tax for online orders from abroad mooted

A tax system to charge goods imported online would be considered, Trade Minister Dr.Bandula Gunawardena said in Parliament yesterday (20).

Responding to a question raised by MP Mohammad Muzammil during the oral questions round, the Minister said that practices in other parts of the world would also be taken into consideration.

MP Muzammil said there are many issues regarding the quality of goods imported through online trade.

He said that the e-commerce trade has grown rapidly at present and special attention should be paid in this regard.

(Source: Daily News – By Camelia Nathaniel and Amali Mallawaarachchi)