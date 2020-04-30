Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe, said that there is no one in any Intensive Care Unit of any hospital being treated for COVID-19.

He said, the treatment for all COVID-19 positive cases was continuing smoothly, and asserted that in the past few days patients remained stable.

He said that according to the daily rising number of COVID-19 positive cases here, the in-house treatment for them was being provided at a few hospitals, such as at the Homagama General Hospital.

He stated that there was also the possibility of increasing the treatment capacity for patients, if the need arose.

Dr. Jasinghe added that even the number of polymerase chain reaction tests being conducted had exceeded 1,500 during the course of this week, and observed that on 28 April the number of tests done had stood at 1,139.

He further explained that the information that is being regularly furnished by the Ministry of Health to the public, pertaining to the status of the COVID-19 pandemic here was genuine.

He emphasised that if such information is untrue, then it would be the country that will be at serious risk of this fast spreading pandemic.

