No decision on administering only first dose of Sputnik V vaccine – State Minister

No decision has been taken yet with regard to the administering of only the first dose of Sputnik V vaccine, State Minister of Production, Supply, and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Prof. Channa Jayasumana said on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media the State Minister said that the Sputnik V was initially introduced as two separate doses. But as research continues, Scientists of the Gamaleya Research Institute confirmed that satisfactory results can be gained by using only the first dose of the vaccine. Based on this recommendation, Sputnik V manufacturers are now promoting the first dose of the vaccine under the brand name ‘Sputnik Lite’.

The state minister said there’s a possibility that the manufacturer, the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, will recommend that only one dose be administered. The institute has communicated to Sri Lankan authorities the status of their research on the matter.

“Whether or not the second dose should be administered is not the Government’s call but is a decision that is up to the manufacturer. If the manufacturer confirms us that one dose is enough, we will decide in due course to limit the rollout to a single dose,” he added.

The State Minister further said that the manufacturers of China’s Sinopharm vaccines have confirmed the dispatch of two million doses of vaccines to Sri Lanka and the first batch of this consignment is expected to arrive in Sri Lanka on June 06 and the second batch on June 09.

Sri Lanka will also import five million doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine this year.

Prof. Jayasumana said the Government expects to receive the first consignment in July.

Speaking during a special media briefing, he said the first batch will consist of between 300,000 to 400,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Pfizer-BioNTech has informed the Government that it will dispatch the first consignment by next month.

(Source: Daily News)