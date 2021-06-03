Sajith calls for all party conference over COVID

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa has requested the government to call an all party conference and formulate a plan to safeguard the public from the coronavirus pandemic.

Issuing a statement the Opposition Leader said the government must understand the importance of finding solutions through a joint effort, instead of reaching arbitrary decisions, regarding the national and global crisis that has been ongoing for two years.

MP Premadasa charged the government of failing to formulate short-term, mid-term or long-term plans, while several other countries have implemented such plans, amidst the prevailing challenges.

He claimed instead the government is bringing up various topics on a daily basis.

The Opposition Leader stressed this is not a time to reach decisions arbitrarily, to gain political benefits.

He said the government will have to face the consequences of comparing the rising death toll and number of infections in Sri Lanka, with other countries.

(Source: News Radio)