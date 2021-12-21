No decision on seeking IMF assistance yet – Dullas

Cabinet Spokesman Minister Dullas Alahapperuma says the government has not taken a final decision on whether to seek the assistance of the International Monetary Fund or not, thus far.

Speaking during the weekly Cabinet media briefing, Minister Alahapperuma said the government is in discussion pertaining to seeking IMF assistance.

When inquired by media, the Minister said several Ministers expressed their opinions pertaining to IMF funding during the past few Cabinet meetings.

He said they cannot take a final decision pertaining to the matter when the Minister of Finance is not in the country.

Minister Dullas Alahapperuma said there are three stages to the process and they have not even arrived at a decision pertaining holding discussions with the IMF.

The Minister said if a decision was taken to obtain IMF funding then they have to hold discussions with relevant officials.

He said they will also need to consider the conditions of the IMF before granting the final approval.

(Source: News Radio)