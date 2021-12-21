Gas composition change led to explosions – Professor Walpolage

The committee appointed by the President to look into gas leak-related explosions has concluded that the change in the composition of gas cylinders is the main reason behind explosions.

This finding revealed by Professor Shantha Walpolage, the Chairman of the Committee appointed by the President on November 30 to probe gas-related accidents, said.

He told the media today that they verified this finding during their on-site inspections as well.

“The cylinders, regulators, stoves and other equipment have remained unchanged. What was subjected to change was the gas composition,” he underlined.

Thus, he reiterated that the main reason for the recent gas explosions could be attributed to the gas composition.