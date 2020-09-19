Director General of Government Information Nalaka Kaluwewa in a statement yesterday said that the government has not taken any decision to withdraw from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

Refuting certain media reports which claimed that the government has decided to withdraw from the UNHRC, Kaluwewa said that during the Cabinet Media Briefing held on Thursday (17) at the Government Information Department, Minister Keheliya Rambukwella didn’t mention about Sri Lanka’s withdrawal from the UNHRC and he only mentioned that Sri Lanka has already taken the necessary steps to withdraw from the co-sponsorship of Resolution 30/1.

“It is observed that the contents of the answer given by Co-Cabinet Spokesman Minister Keheliya Rambukwella in response to a question of a journalist on the statement of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights regarding Sri Lanka and the response of the Permanent Representative to sri Lanka have been misinterpreted by few media outlets. During the press conference, Hon. Minister Keheliya Rambukwella did not mention Sri Lanka’s withdrawal from the UNHRC. He only mentioned that Sri Lanka has already taken the necessary steps to withdraw from the co-sponsorship of Resolution 30/1. Sri Lanka withdrew from Resolution 30/1 in February and informed the UNHRC of the decision during the March session in Geneva.” Director General of Government Information said.

Responding to a query by a journalist at the cabinet media briefing held on Thursday at the Government Information Department, Co-cabinet Spokesman Mass Media Minister Keheliya, co-cabinet spokesman Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said that the government is not ready to fully accept the remarks made about Sri Lanka at the 45th sessions of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), The Minister made this observation He further said that since the end of civil war in 2009 the UNHRC has been making false allegations about war crimes.

Referring to a comment made by UN Human Rights High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet about the appointment of senior army officials to key positions in the government, Minister Rambukwella said that certain army officers retire before the age 55, so if they had performed exceptionally when considering their background then there should be some fairness in giving them some position in the government following standard procedure.

(Source: Daily News – By Ishara Mudugamuwa)