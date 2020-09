The JVP says it will conduct a series of conferences JVP on the disadvantages of the proposed 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

The inaugural conference will be held at the Colombo Public Auditorium on Thursday.

The party will also conduct conferences in the Kandy, Galle, Matara, Anuradhapura and several districts.

The series of conferences will be staged under the theme, ’20 කාගේද – 20 කාටද.’

(Source: News Radio)