No decision yet on resuming vehicle imports: Vehicle Importers’ Association
The Vehicle Importers’ Association of Sri Lanka (VIASL) confirmed that no official announcement has been made regarding the resumption of vehicle imports.
Prasad Manage, President of VIASL, stated that the ongoing uncertainty is negatively impacting the vehicle market and creating concerns about buying and selling vehicles.
“The industry has been stagnant for 4-5 years, causing a collapse in our sector. It is essential to resume imports. Initially, we aim to focus on Buses and Lorries, followed by other vehicles. However, the government has made no decision on this matter,” Manage said.
He also urged vehicle owners not to sell their vehicles at reduced prices based on speculation.
“We request the government to issue an official statement to address public concerns. Until then, we advise vehicle owners to refrain from selling their vehicles at lower prices,” he added.
No vehicle imports coming.
With a drop in foreign worker remittances and the need to import essentials (rice, salt, coconuts etc), the foreign reserves will not be sufficient to include vehicle imports.
With Trump assuming Presidency in the US for 4 years, our exports will be tariffed beyond competition.
System Change, my dear Citizens, that is what we voted for to end up in misery.