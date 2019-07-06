Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says a country cannot be developed by levelling allegations at one another.

Speaking at a gathering at Ruwanwella the Premier said instead all individuals should contribute to thinking anew, like other countries in the South Asian region.

The Premier stressed Sri Lanka must solve its own problems, as no other country will do so adding the country has the strength to come together and focus on the future.

However the PM said if people remain in the same place every day, talking only about the past, citizens will lose their identity as Sri Lankans and only serve to create religious and racial conflicts, which will be detrimental to the nation.

Premier Wickremesinghe said every citizen must unite together and think anew, adding even politicians must follow through as accusations alone are fruitless.

(Source: News Radio)