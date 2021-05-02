No move to arrest Opposition MP Harin Fernando – Public Security Minister

There’s no move to arrest opposition MP, Harin Fernando over his statement in Parliament that he was aware of the mastermind behind the Easter Sunday terror attacks, Public Security Minister, Sarath Weerasekara said.

“He was summoned by the police to record a statement as, if he was aware of the hand behind the carnage, as claimed, it will help ongoing investigations into the attacks”, the Minister told The Sunday Island.

There’s a hullabaloo over what the opposition perceives as an attempt to arrest the MP. That’s not the factual position; police investigators want to question him to elicit more information on the attacks, Weerasekara said.

(Source: The Island – By Norman Palihawadana)