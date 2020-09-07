The National Organizer of the SLPP, Basil Rajapaksa said there is no requirement for him to enter parliament.

Basil Rajapaksa made these remarks while responding to journalists in Badalgama, Kotadeniyawa yesterday.

When questioned about the shortcomings of the 20th amendment to the constitution and the increase in the presidential powers, Basil Rajapaksa said,”… the people granted him more power and that was what the people expected”

(Source: News 1st)