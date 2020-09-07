The Department of Prisons has been informed to allow convicted MP Premalal Jayasekera to attend Parliamentary sittings.

The Court of Appeal has issued an interim order on the Commissioner General of Prisons with this regard.

The convicted MP had filed a writ petition seeking the High Court to issue an Interim Order to Commissioner General of Prisons to allow him to attend Parliament sittings.

Accordingly, the interim order was issued by Appeal Court Judge Bench, President of the Appeal Court A. H. M. D. Nawaz and Justice Sobitha Rajakaruna.