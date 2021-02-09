No Valentine’s Day events due to COVID – Police

Police has decided to take action against persons who organise events and mass gatherings to celebrate the Valentine’s Day.

Police Media Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said all persons must continue to adhere to quarantine regulations since the novel coronavirus is spreading rapidly in the country.

DIG Ajith Rohana noted that they have received information of events being organised through social media platforms to celebrate the Valentine’s Day on the 14th of February.

He said strict action will be taken against owners and operators of hotels and reception halls who facilitate the conduct of such events.

DIG Ajith Rohana added that several sub COVID-19 clusters emerged recently have been linked to weddings and other gatherings.

He said therefore no events can be staged during the current climate without obtaining permission from local health authorities.

The Police Media Spokesman noted that quarantine regulations are still in place to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus and therefore urged the public to adhere to guidelines issued by health authorities.

(Source: News Radio)