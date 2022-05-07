No water canon vehicle imported under Indian credit line – Indian High Commission

Indian High Commission in Colombo today denied reports that a water canon vehicle being imported by Sri Lankan Government under a credit line extended by Government of India.

“We have seen reports that a water canon vehicle was imported by Government of Sri Lanka under a credit line extended by Government of India. These reports are factually incorrect. No water canon vehicles have been supplied by #India under any of the credit lines extended by India to Sri Lanka,” the high commission stated in a tweeter message.

“Credit line of USD 1 billion to SL is intended to help the people of Sri Lanka with availability of food, medicines and other essential items required by the people of Sri Lanka in the current situation. Such incorrect reports don’t make any constructive contribution to the cooperation and efforts undertaken to address the ongoing challenges faced by the people of Sri Lanka,” it also added.