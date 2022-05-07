Samagi Jana Balawegaya extends support to Bar Association’s proposals

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and Samagi Jana Sandanaya have decided to extend support to a series of proposals put forward by the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) which includes the abolishment of the Executive Presidency.

The SJB issuing a statement said it drew attention to the series of proposals put forward by the Bar Association of Sri Lanka to resolve burning issues of the people and to stabilise the economy in the country.

The SJB said the course of action proposed by the Bar Association for the abolition of the Executive Presidency to remove the current President from his office is considered as a key requirement to resolve the existing national crisis.