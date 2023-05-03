NPP’s Petition against postponement of Local Government Election fixed for consideration

A Fundamental Rights petition filed by National People’s Power (NPP) challenging the postponement of Local Government election has been fixed for consideration by the Supreme Court today (May 03).

A Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Buwaneka Aluvihare fixed the petition to be taken up for support on June 09, 2023.

This Petition was filed alleging that the people’s fundamental rights including the right to vote have been violated by the government’s move to defer the 2023 Local Government Election, which was initially scheduled to be held on March 09, 2023.

NPP Parliamentarian Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, former MP Sunil Hadunneththi and Dr. Nihal Jayasinghe filed this petition naming Treasury Secretary Mahinda Siriwardena, the Attorney General, Election Commission and several others as respondents.