The number of complaints received by the Kurunegala and Dambulla Hospitals against Dr. Siyabdeen Mohamed Safi who is alleged to have engaged in sterilisation surgeries has reached 377 as at yesterday, the spokespersons of both hospitals revealed.

While the Kurunegala Hospital has received 99 complaints yesterday, the Dambulla Hospital has received 42.

The mothers who lodged the complaints are residents in Narammala, Kuliyapitiya, Gokarella, Polgahawela, Wellawa, Polpithigama, Barandana, Katupitiya, Mawathagama, Dambulla, Sigiriya and Galewela.

