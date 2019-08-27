A man fatally shot Tuesday night in the Uptown area, possibly during a robbery, was identified by police Thursday as Janath Liyanage, 32, of Garden Grove.

He was shot about 11:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of 20th Street between Rashida Muhammad Street and San Pablo Avenue. He died at a hospital at 1:01 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

Liyanage was standing outside his vehicle when he was confronted by someone who shot him and took off before the police arrived, authorities said.

Investigators are trying to determine why he was in Oakland and specifically why he was in the Uptown area.

Investigators said robbery has not been ruled out as the motive for the shooting but did not provide additional details.

(Source: East Bay Times)