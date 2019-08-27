The Financial Crimes Investigations Division (FCID) yesterday informed Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratna that more than Rs. 4 billion had been received from foreign countries and credited to one account of a state bank in Sri Lanka on behalf of the university being constructed in Punani area in Batticaloa by Batticaloa Campus (Pvt) Company which is said to be owned by the former governor of Eastern Province, M.L.M.Hizbulla. But, the amount now lying to the credit of that account is said to be Rs. 36,000.

From January 14, 2016 to May 31, 2019 Rs. 4.44 billion had been credited to the account on 206 occasions and the money has been withdrawn from the particular account on 825 occasions. The balance remaining was said to be Rs.36,298.47 at present, the FCID also informed the court.

It was also revealed that out of Rs. 3.64 billion credited to this account had been sent on four occasions to the bank in Sri Lanka by an institute named Inheritance Ali Abdulla Aljufally Jedda in Saudi Arabia. The FCID also told court through their ‘ B’ report that further investigations are being carried out to find how that money was received and the way money was spent.

After providing a detailed report on the investigations, the FCID also requested the Court to grant permission to get more information on the thirteen bank accounts with reference to the case. After considering the information submitted by the FCID, the Magistrate directed the FCID to conduct further investigations into the matter and report back to the Court soon.

