Oddusuddan Tile Factory reopens after 35 years

Posted by Editor on March 9, 2025 - 10:07 am

The long-abandoned Oddusuddan Tile Factory has been successfully revived after 35 years.

The factory, which had fallen into disrepair, was officially reactivated on March 7, 2025, under the leadership of the National People’s Power (NPP) government.

The reopening of the factory has created many new job opportunities for the local community, providing much-needed employment in the Northern Province.

This initiative marks the first project launched in the region under the new government, demonstrating its commitment to revitalizing state-owned enterprises and boosting local industries.

In previous years, the factory was listed for sale under past administrations. However, the current government swiftly undertook efforts to rehabilitate and restore it to public ownership, ensuring that its benefits would reach the people rather than private investors.

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, Sunil Handunnetti, announced the factory’s reopening, highlighting its importance in strengthening the country’s industrial sector.

The revival of the Oddusuddan Tile Factory is expected to contribute to the local economy by increasing production capacity and enhancing the region’s economic stability.

The government has assured continued support for similar projects aimed at improving industrial development and employment opportunities across the nation.