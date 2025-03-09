Elephant Pass salt factory to be opened to the public on March 26, 2025

Posted by Editor on March 9, 2025 - 9:43 am

The Elephant Pass Salt Factory, now equipped with modern machinery and facilities, is set to be handed over to the public on March 26, 2025, according to Sri Lanka’s Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, Sunil Handunnetti.

As the opening date approached, Minister Handunnetti participated in a review of salt processing operations at the facility on March 7, 2025.

The factory, which previously operated with limitations as a government-run industry, has now been modernized, enabling the addition of iodine in salt production.

“With this transformation, we have successfully revived an inactive factory and integrated modern technology, marking a significant milestone in industrial progress,” the Minister stated.

Following its inauguration, the factory will commence releasing its salt products to the market for public consumption.

The modernization of the Elephant Pass Salt Factory is expected to enhance local salt production and contribute to the country’s self-sufficiency in this essential commodity.