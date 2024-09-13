Official polling card distribution in Sri Lanka to be completed by September 14

Posted by Editor on September 13, 2024 - 10:49 am

Sri Lanka’s Department of Posts announced that all official polling cards will be delivered to households by tomorrow (September 14).

Senior Deputy Postmaster General Rajitha Ranasinghe said 80 percent of the polling cards have already been distributed.

He also assured that anyone who hasn’t received their polling card can collect it from the nearest post office between the 18th and 21st of this month by verifying their identity.