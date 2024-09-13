Sep 13 2024 September 13, 2024 September 13, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

Official polling card distribution in Sri Lanka to be completed by September 14

Posted by Editor on September 13, 2024 - 10:49 am

Sri Lanka Post - Sri Lanka Postal Service - Department of Posts Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s Department of Posts announced that all official polling cards will be delivered to households by tomorrow (September 14).

Senior Deputy Postmaster General Rajitha Ranasinghe said 80 percent of the polling cards have already been distributed.

He also assured that anyone who hasn’t received their polling card can collect it from the nearest post office between the 18th and 21st of this month by verifying their identity.

FB Share
Whatsapp
REPLY