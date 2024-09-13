Official polling card distribution in Sri Lanka to be completed by September 14
Posted by Editor on September 13, 2024 - 10:49 am
Sri Lanka’s Department of Posts announced that all official polling cards will be delivered to households by tomorrow (September 14).
Senior Deputy Postmaster General Rajitha Ranasinghe said 80 percent of the polling cards have already been distributed.
He also assured that anyone who hasn’t received their polling card can collect it from the nearest post office between the 18th and 21st of this month by verifying their identity.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Official polling card distribution in Sri Lanka to be completed by September 14 September 13, 2024
- Italian father and son fined $200,000 for smuggling endemic insects from Sri Lanka September 13, 2024
- Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha Election set for October 26, 2024 September 12, 2024
- ADB approves $100 million loan to support Sri Lanka’s water supply reforms September 12, 2024
- Sri Lankan migrant workers remit USD 577.5 million in August 2024 September 12, 2024