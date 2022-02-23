“One Mic – phase 2” concert by Umara Music Studio

Popular singer Umara Sinhawansa, who became a Sri Lankan music brand in the international music industry, who introduced new dimensions to the Sri Lankan music, turned a new chapter in her teaching career by commencing “One Mic – phase 2” concert at Cinnamon Lakeside Colombo yesterday (February 22).

This is a discussion about the “One Mic – phase 2” concert and Umara’s future work.

How was the response to ‘One Mic – phase 2’?

Actually had a really good response. We were able to finish it successfully despite many challenges.

What were the challenges?

The current COVID-19 pandemic was our biggest challenge. But I had a question about whether we should not do anything because of the COVID-19 because we have to adapt to the current situation. So we all obeyed the existing health guidelines and held our concert.

This is your music academy’s concert, what is the purpose of doing a concert like this?

When we were little we didn’t have a good stage to show our talents. But I wanted to give that opportunity which we didn’t have to our students and bring their talents to the stage. That is why we started a concert like this last year. 20 students of “Umara music studio” who scored well were selected for “One Mic – phase 2” concert from over 3,000 students.

You also have released your own song at the concert?

Yes, the launch of my personal website and the Umara Music Studio’s website and the launch of my latest song and its video took place. My new song is “Raa Tharuka”. In this song we talk about happiness. This song tells us to be happy no matter what life throws at us and to move on.

Let’s talk about the visual, a challenging video, how was that experience?

Definitely a video that added a different experience to life. We filmed for about seven days. Most of the filming was done at sea. I can’t swim much but I sang the song underwater in the sea and in a swimming pool. It’s a very difficult video. I think this is a challenging video made by a female singer for the first time in Sri Lanka. A work done with great risk. The weather during those days was rainy. We did filming even in the heavy rain. I wanted to highlight the beauty of Sri Lanka, that’s what we did. So in my life I can say this is a special song as well as a special video.

Do you have an idea to do something new with Umaria?

I have done a lot of projects with my sister Umaria. I sang the song ‘Thamaru Piri Sandewa’ from my album ‘Vassanayata’ and my own original English song ‘Don’t talk about love’ with my sister. Need to make a new creation. My sister is a busier person than myself, She has also signed for an Indian record label. I’m very proud of where my sister is today.

What are Umara’s plans for the future?

Ready to release some new songs I did. Some of their videos are being made these days. There are several foreign tours in my schedule. I look forward to spending a few more months with my beloved son and husband. There are several other projects in my school. I have plans to continue creating platforms to socialize the talents of children in future too.

