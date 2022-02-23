Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of T20I series against India

Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of the three-match T20 series starting tomorrow (February 24).

During the Australia T20 series, Wanindu Hasaranga found to be positive for COVID-19 during a routine Rapid Antigen Test conducted on February 15 and was subjected to COVID-19 protocols in isolation.

However, Chairman of National Cricket Selectors Pramodya Wickramasinghe said that Wanidu Hasaranga has again tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest PCR test in Australia.

Therefore, he will have to undergo a 7-day mandatory quarantine period again and will not be able to participate in the India series that will commence tomorrow.

In the meantime, Avishka Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, and Ramesh Mendis who were in the T20I squad which toured Australia will also be missing out on the India tour due to injuries.

Sri Lanka is expected to play three T20Is against India followed by two red-ball games, starting with the first T20I at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium on February 24. The next two fixtures are scheduled to be held in Dharmshala on Feb 26 and 27 before the first Test in Mohali followed by a day-night Test in Bengaluru.