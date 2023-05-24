One person dead, another injured in a shooting in Habaraduwa

A 38-year-old man was shot dead on the Heenatigala Road in Unawatuna, Habaraduwa at around 7:30 AM today (May 24), Police said.

Two unidentified gunmen who arrived on motorcycle had opened fire at the victim when he was travelling in a three-wheeler with his wife after dropping off their children at school.

The victim died while being rushed to the hospital and the wife of the victim injured in the shooting was admitted to the hospital.

The victim was a father of three from Kanattawatte in Heenatigala and he had been employed as a three-wheeler driver, and once served in the Sri Lanka Army as well.

According to Police, the victim was charged with murder and spent time behind bars, and was later released on bail.

Investigations are underway to apprehend the perpetrators who fled the scene after the shooting.