May 24 2023 May 24, 2023 May 24, 2023 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lankan Rupee appreciates against U.S. Dollar

Posted in

Sri Lanka Rupee vs US Dollar

The Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) has appreciated against the US dollar (USD) today (May 24), according to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

According to the latest foreign currency exchange rates issued by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), the buying rate of the US dollar is at Rs.297.98 while the selling rate is at Rs.311.23 today.

FB Share
Whatsapp
REPLY