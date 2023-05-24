Sri Lankan Rupee appreciates against U.S. Dollar
Posted in Local News
The Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) has appreciated against the US dollar (USD) today (May 24), according to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).
According to the latest foreign currency exchange rates issued by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), the buying rate of the US dollar is at Rs.297.98 while the selling rate is at Rs.311.23 today.
Latest Headlines
- Sri Lanka to reduce electricity tariff by 23% for consumers using less than 30 units May 24, 2023
- Sri Lankan Rupee appreciates against U.S. Dollar May 24, 2023
- One person dead, another injured in a shooting in Habaraduwa May 24, 2023
- Did MS Dhoni Intentionally Stall Play For 4 Minutes To Get Matheesha Pathirana Bowl? May 24, 2023
- Sri Lanka Navy divers managed to find 14 bodies from the Chinese vessel that capsized in the Indian Ocean May 24, 2023
- MP Ali Sabri Raheem fined Rs. 7.5 million and released May 24, 2023
- IMF Staff concludes visit to Sri Lanka and issued official statement May 23, 2023