Sri Lanka to reduce electricity tariff by 23% for consumers using less than 30 units

The proposed electricity tariff revisions will provide consumers who use less than 30 units a 23 percent reduction, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wikesekera told Sri Lanka’s Parliament.

Minister said the fixed tariff will be reduced to Rs. 250 from Rs. 400.

He said the electricity tariff of those who use between 31 and 60 units will be reduced by 9 percent and those who use between 0 and 60 units will be reduced by 7 percent.