One person killed in Brutal stabbing in Hikkaduwa

A man died and his wife was injured after being brutally stabbed with a sharp weapon at the Wewala Junction in Hikkaduwa this morning (November 30).

Two individuals arriving in a car had attacked them with sharp weapons in a textile shop at Wewala Junction of Hikkaduwa today, the police said.

Sri Lanka Police said that the 29 year old man succumbed to his injuries upon admission to the hospital.

The 29 year old wife of the deceased person, who was injured, has been admitted to Karapitiya Teaching Hospital and is being treated for stab wounds.

Investigations are underway, said Sri Lanka Police.