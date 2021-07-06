Ongoing strike action by Health workers called off

Several health sector trade unions have called off their ongoing strike based on 14 demands following discussions with Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi.

Ravi Kumudesh from Joint Council for Professions of Supplementary Medicine told media that the Health Minister agreed to submit the relevant Cabinet paper containing their demands to the next Cabinet meeting on Monday.

“She also handed over a document in writing that our demands would be meted out and that the demands granted for nursing staff should be equally given to other affiliated unions as well,” he said.

He also said that the matter had been taken up at the last Cabinet meeting.

“Accordingly, we decided to call off the strike and resume the work from today itself,” he added.

Medical services at many hospitals, dispensing medicines, laboratory services, radiology examinations and other patient care services were disrupted owing to the strike action.

The conduct of coronavirus PCR and Rapid Antigen Testing was also affected by the trade union action.